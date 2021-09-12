Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPPMF. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $115.65 million for the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

