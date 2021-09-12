Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (CSW.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 29th

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Corby Spirit and Wine stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.67. 2,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Corby Spirit and Wine has a 52-week low of C$14.48 and a 52-week high of C$19.10.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

