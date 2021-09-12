Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (CSW.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 29th

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Corby Spirit and Wine stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.67. 2,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Corby Spirit and Wine has a 52-week low of C$14.48 and a 52-week high of C$19.10.
Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile
