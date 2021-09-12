Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,059,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 137.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 40.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $1,736,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

