Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells $602,898.80 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of GLW opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82.
Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Corning by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 214,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Corning by 7.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Corning by 60.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.
Corning Company Profile
Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.
