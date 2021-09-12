Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells $602,898.80 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GLW opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Corning by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 214,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Corning by 7.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Corning by 60.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

