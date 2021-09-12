Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,145,000 after buying an additional 108,131 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 435,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

