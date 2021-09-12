COTI (COTI) Reaches Market Cap of $286.22 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $286.22 million and $49.10 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00073392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00131228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00185494 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.18 or 0.07327261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,958.76 or 1.00069491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.55 or 0.00952719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003043 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

