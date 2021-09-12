Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.18.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP opened at $247.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.90. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $321,893.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 52.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 676.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 45.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 69.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 175,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after acquiring an additional 71,715 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.