Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COUP. cut their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.18.

Coupa Software stock opened at $247.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

