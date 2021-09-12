Cowen Increases Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $125.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.27.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

