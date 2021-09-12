Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 83,595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,125,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.70. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

