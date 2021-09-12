Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

