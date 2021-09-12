Creative Planning Has $312,000 Position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.15% of Mackinac Financial worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 74.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 128.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mackinac Financial stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.13. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 19.78%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Paul Davison Tobias sold 4,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $91,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,790.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, mBank. The firm offers loan and deposit products. Its services include customary retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts, safe deposit facilities, real estate mortgage lending, commercial lending, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing.

