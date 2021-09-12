Creative Planning Sells 8,641 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Creative Planning cut its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,890 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 477.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. This is a boost from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 134.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.