Creative Planning Trims Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 65,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 633,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,936,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $108.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.