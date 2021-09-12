Credit Agricole S A Acquires Shares of 10,000 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

