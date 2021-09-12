Credit Agricole S A Has $240,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after acquiring an additional 296,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $169.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.