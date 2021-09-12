Credit Agricole S A Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

NYSE PSX opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

