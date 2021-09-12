Credit Agricole S A Raises Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $142,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

RCUS stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

