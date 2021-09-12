Credit Agricole S A Raises Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.68. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,290 shares of company stock worth $5,588,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.