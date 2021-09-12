Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €28.10 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UN01. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.95 ($36.41).

Shares of UN01 opened at €35.49 ($41.75) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.10. Uniper has a twelve month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a twelve month high of €35.31 ($41.54). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

