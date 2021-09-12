Credit Suisse Group Increases Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $50.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Avantor stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. Avantor has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,379,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Avantor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,568,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Avantor by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Avantor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,569,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

