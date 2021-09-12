Credit Suisse Group Raises Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $45.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Intapp has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $17,487,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $13,300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $10,197,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

