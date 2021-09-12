Credit Suisse Group Raises IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target to $18.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $14.12 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,366 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,407 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.