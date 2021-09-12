Credit Suisse Group Raises The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $93.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.21.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,421,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after buying an additional 51,911 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 305,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $1,185,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.