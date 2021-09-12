Credit Suisse Group Trims Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Target Price to $38.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $162,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $43,568,612.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,708 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 543,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

