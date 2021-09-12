Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,857 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 755,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 466,415 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,761,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The business had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

