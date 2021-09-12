CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 376,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,875 shares of company stock valued at $19,155,010. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.