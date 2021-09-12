Critical Review: Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) & Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

82.7% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vintage Wine Estates and Keurig Dr Pepper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Keurig Dr Pepper 0 4 3 0 2.43

Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus price target of 15.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus price target of $37.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Keurig Dr Pepper.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 13.49% 8.91% 4.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Keurig Dr Pepper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper $11.62 billion 4.25 $1.33 billion $1.40 24.88

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Vintage Wine Estates on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers. The Packaged Beverages segment offers finished beverages and other products, including own brands and third-party brands. The Beverage Concentrates sells branded concentrates and syrup to third-party bottlers. The Latin America Beverages segment refers to the sales in Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the production of concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in the Burlington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.