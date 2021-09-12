Critical Survey: GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) versus Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and GXO Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $393.59 million 6.12 -$4.58 million $0.32 46.34 GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verra Mobility.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 0.08% 16.49% 3.65% GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Verra Mobility and GXO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 3 0 2.75 GXO Logistics 0 4 6 0 2.60

Verra Mobility currently has a consensus target price of $16.63, indicating a potential upside of 12.10%. GXO Logistics has a consensus target price of $81.63, indicating a potential downside of 1.31%. Given Verra Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats GXO Logistics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities. The company was founded on August 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

