Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.54. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,749,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

