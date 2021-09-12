Crust Hits Market Cap of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001830 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00036829 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.32 or 0.00934308 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.