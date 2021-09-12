CRYPTO20 One Day Volume Tops $72,873.00 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $188.17 million and $72,873.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00010410 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,003,506 coins. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

