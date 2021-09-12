CSFB Downgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Neutral

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by equities researchers at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$16.00. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.87.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.85 billion and a PE ratio of 41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.16.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.