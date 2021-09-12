Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $829,000 Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in JinkoSolar by 27.5% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 6,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JKS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

