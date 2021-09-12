Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Lowers Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in JD.com were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in JD.com by 30.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 21.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after buying an additional 108,253 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.84.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

