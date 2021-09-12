Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Purchases 36,026 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6,116.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.7% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD opened at $105.20 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

