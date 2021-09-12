Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Reduces Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for about 1.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $1,456,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208,216 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 361,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,909 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KL stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

