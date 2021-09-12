Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $42,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIACA stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

