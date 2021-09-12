Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,236 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Deckers Outdoor worth $30,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $9.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $415.90. The stock had a trading volume of 260,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $198.60 and a 12 month high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

