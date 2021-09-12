Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $106.68. 7,620,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615,301. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average is $112.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

