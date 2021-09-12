Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 79.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $329.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.94. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $201.44 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $235.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

