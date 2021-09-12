Darc Rasmussen Acquires 150,000 Shares of Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Stock

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) insider Darc Rasmussen bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.75 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$412,500.00 ($294,642.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Objective’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Objective’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology software and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Objective Content Solutions, Objective Keystone, Objective Connect, and Objective Planning Solutions segments.

