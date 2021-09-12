Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the highest is $2.34 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,638,000 after buying an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.66. 855,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,095. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $84.91 and a 1-year high of $153.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

