Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Down 3% on Insider Selling

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) dropped 3% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 5,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 469,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Specifically, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Daseke alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSKE. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daseke has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $542.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after buying an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $6,919,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.