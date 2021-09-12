Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Sells $87,360.00 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $87,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Wells Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Douglas Wells Brown sold 5,360 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $34,679.20.

Shares of DAIO stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Data I/O Co. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84.

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Data I/O by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 303,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Data I/O by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Data I/O by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Data I/O by 26.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Data I/O by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

