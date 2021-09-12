Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other analysts have also commented on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.65.

DVDCF stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.85. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

