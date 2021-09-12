DCM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

DCM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $64.87 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.