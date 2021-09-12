DCM Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $681.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

