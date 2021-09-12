DCM Advisors LLC Purchases 194 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,071,000 after buying an additional 138,879 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $519,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $296,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $120.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.90 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

