DCM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Costamare by 92.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costamare by 40.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 36.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Costamare by 595.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 154,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

CMRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, upped their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

CMRE stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.